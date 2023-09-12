Watch CBS News
Teens in custody in connection with Lansdowne shooting of minor

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers were placed into custody Monday in connection with the shooting of a minor in Lansdowne, Baltimore County police said. 

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. Monday to the unit block of Silerton Road, where they found a boy, whose age is unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury. 

Officials said the teens, who remain unidentified, are being held by the Department of Juvenile Services.

The area of the shooting, an apartment complex is located close to Lansdowne Elementary School, Lansdowne High School and Lakeland Elementary School, which were placed on lockout out of an abundance of caution, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020, or provide information anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587).  

CBS Baltimore Staff
September 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

