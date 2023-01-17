Watch CBS News
Mother says daughter stabbed at Lansdowne High released from hospital, calls for 'justice'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A teenage girl who was stabbed in the middle of the school day at Lansdowne High School has been released from the hospital, her mother said.

The mother said in a social media post that another student took a "military grade knife with a jagged edge and stabbed her (daughter) multiple times in her head, neck, chest, arm, shoulder and back.

"She tried to murder my daughter! A senseless and vicious attack that should not have occurred," the mother said. "We do not yet know the full extent of injuries and may not know for a long time. We ask that you please respect our privacy as she heals."

Police said the 15-year-old was hospitalized and another student was taken into custody after an assault at Lansdowne High School on Jan. 10.

WJZ obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom. In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand.

"I am going to fight for #justiceforzoe with every ounce of my being," the mother said.

