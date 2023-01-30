Watch CBS News
Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle

By Jessica Albert

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.

The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.

Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.

People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots.

"A loud banging," a resident said.

Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident.

However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.

It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.

The letter also said there was possibly a crash following the shooting involving a black Sedan with Pennsylvania plates, a silver Range Rover and a black Honda Accord.

Police have been working over the last year to ramp up patrols in the Towson area after some shootings and incidents at the Towson Town Center Mall.

Police implemented a curfew for minors on weekends at the mall earlier this month.

Residents say they are now concerned this area, where so many people come to enjoy themselves, is changing.

"Sometimes you just don't know what's going to happen around this neighborhood," Towson resident Celestine Simon said.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 6:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

