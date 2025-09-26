Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley hospitalized with broken nose after fall at home

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley was hospitalized with a broken nose early Friday morning after falling at his home, department officials said.

The fall occurred around 2 a.m. after he spent the evening playing baseball, according to police.

Worley was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for a broken nose and dehydration, police said.

According to police, Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau will serve as acting commissioner while Worley remains hospitalized for observation.

Baltimore leaders are in contact with Worley's family.

About Commissioner Worley

Worley has been with the department for nearly 27 years. After joining in 1998, he spent four years on patrol in the Western District before he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008. He was promoted to major a year later.

Worley served as Chief of Patrol, Chief of Detectives and in 2022, he was named Deputy Commissioner of the Operations Bureau.

He was sworn in as Baltimore's 41st police commissioner in October 2023.

He was nominated by the mayor after the previous commissioner, Michael Harrison, resigned.

"Police Commissioner Worley is a seasoned law enforcement professional who has not only risen through the ranks here but is also a Baltimore native but has also proven to every point in his career how dedicated he is to Baltimore's residents and building on the progress our police department has made. He knows how far we have to go and how far we have come," Baltimore Mayor Scott said during Worley's swearing-in ceremony.