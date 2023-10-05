Richard Worley, James Wallace to be sworn in as Baltimore's police commissioner and fire chief

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City will swear in its newest police commissioner and fire chief on Thursday afternoon.

The ceremony for Richard Worley and James Wallace will be at 1 p.m. in City Hall.

On Monday, the City Council confirmed Worley as Baltimore's 41st Police Commissioner and Wallace to be Baltimore's fire chief.

Worley has been with the Baltimore Police Department for 25 years. He was first nominated for the job of commissioner by the mayor in June after Michael Harrison resigned.

Worley, a Pigtown native, joined the Baltimore Police Department in 1998.

He spent his first four years with the department on patrol in the Western District before he was promoted to Lieutenant in the Western District in 2008 and was promoted to Major a year later.

In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of Colonel as Chief of Patrol. In 2021, Worley was assigned to a post as Chief of Detectives before being named in September 2022 to be Deputy Commissioner of the Operations Bureau where he oversaw Patrol, Criminal Investigation and several other units.

The council also unanimously confirmed Wallace as the next Baltimore City Fire Chief.

He's been serving in that role since former chief Niles Ford resigned last year following the release of an investigative report into the fire that happened on Stricker Street that killed three city firefighters in January of 2022.

Wallace has served in nearly every leadership position within the department, including as a battalion commander.