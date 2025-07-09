Pastor forgives 16-year-old after Baltimore carjacking was among recent violent juvenile crimes

Baltimore residents want juveniles to be held accountable for crimes

Communities are looking for accountability and solutions after several violent crimes involving young people with guns, including the recent carjacking of a pastor in Upper Fells Point.

Over the past month, Baltimore police have detained children as young as 10 years old.

"We don't want to continue to see the same people over and over, whether they are children or whether they are adults," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "To me, it does not matter if you are 12. It does not matter if you are 55. We have to be able to not just arrest you when you commit a crime like that, but also make sure that you are held accountable."

Pastor carjacked

Pastor Kenneth Moales Jr. has his Audi back in Bridgeport, Connecticut, 10 days after he was carjacked at gunpoint on Pratt Street in Upper Fells Point. He was visiting Baltimore City for a funeral.

Video WJZ obtained shows an armed 16-year-old in a ski mask approach him in the 1700 block of East Pratt Street near Broadway.

"I size him up, like I can take this guy. I can take him, but again, he has this gun pointed at my chest. It doesn't take that long to kill somebody," Moales said.

The pastor got out of the car and fought back. After wrestling on the ground, the teen broke loose. He picked up the gun and got in the Audi.

It was all over in less than two minutes.

"I want to be part of the trial. I want to testify against him and ask the judge to give him mercy," the pastor said.

New information on another suspect

Charging documents WJZ obtained show the oldest suspect, Mehkai Tindal, who turned 20 Wednesday, was found inside the passenger seat of the pastor's car.

Police also found "car keys belonging to different vehicles" in his backpack, according to the documents.

He was set to stand trial on an unrelated assault charge Wednesday in Baltimore County and was being held without bail.

Despite what happened to him, pastor Moales holds no ill will toward the city.

"I love Baltimore. I want to make it clear, I love Baltimore," Moales said. "I don't view Baltimore outside of the light of the epidemic of all urban communities. It's just a dangerous time."

Commenting on the incident, Mayor Scott said, "Anytime anyone is assaulted, we take that very seriously no matter who the perpetrators are. I'm grateful BPD was able to go out there and make those three arrests and make sure those folks are held accountable."

The pastor said he forgives the 16-year-old boy who carjacked him.

"I'm extremely frustrated with his choice, but much like his generation, that's where we are," Moales said.

Moales praised the quick police response and said the city paid for a night in a Baltimore hotel and his train ticket back to Connecticut.

"They were extremely professional," Moales said. "They were at the location in less than five minutes."

More recent juvenile crime

Police reported other recent incidents:

One assault included a ten-year-old suspect. Authorities said he was among four juveniles who fled in a stolen vehicle after assaulting a man and taking his property at a bus stop on Northern Parkway on July 5.

A 14-year-old was among four juveniles involved in a carjacking in Reservoir Hill. BPD said three of the four suspects had prior records

A carjacking was caught on camera in Hampden on July 1 in a video obtained by WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. Three of the five juveniles involved wore ankle monitors, police said.

A 14-year-old on GPS monitoring went on a crime spree on June 22 in Northeast Baltimore, according to BPD. It included a carjacking and the armed robbery of a delivery driver for a grocery store

On Monday, July 7, police searched for teens after an armed robbery in Remington, where one of the suspects was armed.

WJZ Investigates recently questioned Maryland's new acting secretary of juvenile services about balancing accountability with rehabilitation.

"Maybe we can develop different sorts of strategies over time that can help that young person, but we're going to dig very deeply into that population and see what we do need to do differently—and that means using all our tools—whether it's additional monitoring, additional supervision, additional behavior-change strategies and using our highest-level interventions in receiving treatment in a residential facility," said Betsy Fox Tolentino, the acting secretary for Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services.

