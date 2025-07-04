4 teens arrested after another carjacking in Baltimore involving juveniles

Four teens were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Baltimore on Wednesday, July 2, according to police.

It was the second such case reported in the city this week.

West Baltimore carjacking

Officers said the carjacking happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Ducatel Street.

The teens were arrested after an aviation unit told ground officers about a stolen vehicle traveling in the 300 block of Mosher Street on Thursday, July 3.

Police found the vehicle in the 300 block of McMechen Street, where the suspects got out and fled on foot.

After a short chase, officers arrested two 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old was charged as an adult for a handgun violation while the three other teens were charged as juveniles, officers said.

Officers said three of the teens were previously involved in armed robberies and auto thefts.

Video captures Baltimore carjacking

A similar carjacking incident on July 1 was captured in a dramatic video.

The video, obtained by WJZ, shows a 41-year-old woman having her car keys snatched shortly after 11 a.m.

The theft happened in the 900 block of West 36th Street. The victim chased after the thief, who got away.

Just moments later, the video shows the suspect driving off in the woman's red sedan, which was parked in the neighboring lot.

Five teens were arrested in the carjacking, and three of them were on ankle monitors from other arrests.

Residents told WJZ that they were concerned about children being involved in crime, and how the crime can deter people from enjoying Baltimore.

Juvenile crime in Baltimore

A 14-year-old repeat offender was arrested for a violent crime spree in Northwest Baltimore last week.

Police said on June 22 that the teen was linked to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Perring Parkway.

In May, the teen was placed on GPS monitoring for stealing a car, crashing it, and injuring several people.

Addressing juvenile crime has been a priority for Baltimore leaders.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is using community engagement to help tackle the issue — creating opportunities for youth to gain summer employment and enriching programming.

Scott's Summer Youth Engagement Strategy was launched in 2023, and since then, the city has seen significant drops in violent crime.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said there's a need to hold juvenile offenders more accountable and to stop releasing repeat offenders into the community.