New Maryland DJS leader talks about critics, challenges with repeat juvenile offenders

Violent incidents have placed a spotlight on juvenile crime in Maryland, including a recent carjacking and a kidnapping by young, repeat offenders on GPS monitoring.

Betsy Fox Tolentino, the new leader of Maryland's embattled Department of Juvenile Services (DJS), spoke with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren as she takes over an agency that has been a lightning rod for critics.

"We don't want people to feel unsafe," Tolentino said. "We want people to feel that they are safe in their communities and confident that the department is doing what it can do to support our young people."

Tolentino is no stranger to the DJS she now leads. Tolentino worked there for more than a decade and rose to deputy secretary.

She also previously worked with the Roca program, an intense anti-violence initiative targeting Baltimore's youth.

Hellgren asked her why she believes DJS faces criticism.

"I think because we're working with young people, and we all really care about our young people," Tolentino said. "We want to make sure we're getting it right. And when it feels like we're not getting it right, people want to know why. What can we do differently? How can we approach this problem in a different way to build solutions that get us that lasting, sustainable behavior change that we want to see for our young people?"

Young repeat offenders

Recent cases include a 14-year-old who police say went on a crime spree in Northeast Baltimore last week, carjacking someone and robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint.

A 15-year-old allegedly robbed and kidnapped a 12-year-old on his way to school in East Baltimore at gunpoint last month.

Both were on electronic monitoring, drawing frustration in the community.

"Electronic monitoring is a really important tool in the continuum to support young people, but we have to make sure we're using it appropriately and in the right circumstances," Tolentino said. "So that means we're doing a really good evaluation, making recommendations for monitoring when it fits the situation. And with any tool, it's only as good as your operations around it."

Tolentino added, "So, we want to make sure our operations and our frontline staff who are showing up every day for our young people have what they need to ensure they are able to support young people when they are in the community on monitoring."

Monday morning, Anne Arundel County police reported a 15- and a 17-year-old crashed a stolen Hyundai in Glen Burnie. Police also reported that a 17-year-old girl sprayed a man with mace and robbed him at a Pasadena convenience store.

"By looking at those cases, we're going to be able to evaluate what we could have done differently to support that young person and support the community," Tolentino said. "So, maybe we have to ensure there are some other strategies we use. Maybe we got it wrong."

Tolentino continued, "Maybe we can develop different sorts of strategies over time that can help that young person, but we're going to dig very deeply into that population and see what we do need to do differently — and that means using all our tools — whether it's additional monitoring, additional supervision, additional behavior change strategies and using our highest-level interventions in receiving treatment in a residential facility."

Criticism of predecessor

Critics said juvenile offenders do not fear consequences and lashed out at Tolentino's predecessor, Vincent Schiraldi.

"He has been a colossal failure," said Frederick County Republican Senator William Folden. "He should never have been in that position, and for the governor to put him in that position and leave him in there for as long as he did, at least there's change coming,"

Tolentino said she is not concerned about the upcoming confirmation process.

"I'm here to do a job, ensure our operations are aligned with Maryland law, our frontline staff have what they need, our kids are getting what they need," Tolentino said. "I invite all the questions. I want to have the discussions. And I hope that when we get to that time, I have a lot of confidence from many of our members of the General Assembly, so that I can continue to carry on the work here."

Tolentino, a former public defender, is meeting with prosecutors to see what they need.

"My message is, call me," Tolentino said. "Let's have conversations. Let's sit down and talk. I really want to understand how law enforcement, how state's attorneys, and other justice system partners are really experiencing the system."

Asked whether she sees things that need immediate fixing within DJS, Tolentino said, "What I bring to the agency is this renewed focus on our day-to-day operations—ensuring that at the front door of our system when law enforcement brings a young person to our attention, that our decision making is aligned with Maryland law and designed to get young people what they need—and also that we are in the position to support public safety."