Baltimore Orioles unveil new City Connect uniforms

The Baltimore Orioles have unveiled their new City Connect uniforms just in time for 410 day.

The new uniforms are Baltimore and everything in between. The minds behind the design said that the merchandise is supposed to feel like it belongs, and in Baltimore, home starts at the stoop.

The Baltimore Orioles have unveiled their new City Connect uniforms The Baltimore Orioles

"And as a city kid, I'm here for it all," Rick Burton told WJZ.

On Thursday, Baltimore native Burton was among the first O's fans to grab the Orioles new City Connect merchandise at the team store.

"You always got to be the first no matter when shoes come out, sneakers come out, jerseys come out, when the uniforms come out, you got to be number one. You got to be able to get there early," said Burton.

This year's design is a Charm City through and through, and it's all in the subtle details.

Dustin Morgan is the general manager of retail for the Orioles. He said that the new line was designed to feel like it belonged in Baltimore.

"If you look at the colors and long time, most O's fans, I've been coming here for 30 years, we'll really see how the jersey ties to the ballpark first right," said Morgan.

What does the new merch look like?

Front and center is the word: "BMORE," representing every neighborhood in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Orioles new City Connect uniforms pay homage to all the city's neighborhoods and Eutaw Street's brass plaque stamps The Baltimore Orioles

The Oriole Bird is perched on top of "BMORE," where it belongs.

On the side of the jersey is the Home Run Patch. It pays homage to Eutaw Street's brass plaque stamps — the exact landing spots of home runs.

This patch is inspired by these iconic ballmakers – tradition stitched right on the sleeve.

"There are features of the jersey that also call out the brick part of the building, whether that's the under-bill of the cap, whether that is the sleeves on the jersey," Morgan explained. "You can see those subtle brick patterns all the way down to the socks that the fans or the players will be wearing as well."

The jocktag holds the historic scoreboard clock up for everyone to see. For over three decades, the historic, 19th-century scoreboard clock has kept watch, becoming a symbol of the city's timeless ballpark and spirit.

Other merchandise showcases the historic Camden 'B'. A logo inspired by the 1890s Baltimore Baseball Club, the Camden 'B' is a symbol of Baltimore's rich baseball history.

The mark was built into our end seats when Camden Yards first opened – connecting today's fans to generations of baseball that came before.

"And to have little pieces of it on a piece of fabric to us is very special," explained Jennifer Grondahl, the senior vice president of communications for the Baltimore Orioles.

The O's also teamed up with T. Rowe Price to reimagine their patch with Birdland's black, orange, and Camden green.

"It's interesting —choosing green, but I'm liking it though," said Burton.

"Baltimore Orioles aren't the only team releasing new uniforms. The Baltimore Ravens announced that they will release a new uniform collection, called "The Next Flight," on April 16.

The 410 Day-From the Stoop to the Yard & Ballpark Experience

The Orioles are set to celebrate 410 Day. They plan to welcome fans to Oriole Park at Camden Yards as the team debuts the City Connect uniforms, Friday, April 10, at 7:05 p.m., for the first Party at The Yard Friday, presented by Coors Light.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are available online here.

For the first time ever, the Orioles, in partnership with DTLR, the City of Baltimore, Create Baltimore, and the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), will also offer free public transportation from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Light Rail, Metro Subway, and local bus lines, making it easy for fans across the city to get to the ballpark.