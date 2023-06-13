Orioles' Gunnar Henderson claims AL Player of the Week honors

BALTIMORE - Gunnar Henderson punctuated a big week at the plate with American League Player of the Week honors.

The Orioles' infielder hit .526 over his past five games with three home runs, six RBIs, two stolen bases, five runs scored, and a slugging percentage of 1.053.

Henderson hit a home run in three of his past four games, including a mammoth 462-foot shot Sunday, the longest-ever hit onto Eutaw Street in a game.

He also had three-straight multiple-hit games.

The left-handed former top prospect went 8-for-13 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs in the three-game weekend sweep over Kansas City.

He is the first Oriole to earn AL Player of the Week honors since Ryan Mountcastle did it in June 2021.