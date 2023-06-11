Henderson's home run furthest shot on Eutaw Street since opening of Oriole Park: 'Impressive'

BALTIMORE - Gunnar Henderson crushed the ball.

In fact, the Orioles' second-year infielder blasted a full-count pitch in the seventh inning over the right-field wall and onto Eutaw Street in Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Henderson's 462-foot home run was the longest shot onto Eutaw Street in 31 years at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

There have been 120 home runs hit on Eutaw Street, and none were hit further than Henderson's Sunday afternoon. He blasted the pitch out of the ballpark at 113 mph, according to Statcast.

"Impressive," Orioles teammate Ryan O'Hearn said. "This man has had good at-bats for as long as I have been here. It's coming around, and balls are falling and flying over the wall. It's going to be a fun summer to be Gunnar Henderson."

The ball landed over the seats and umbrellas, onto the street and then bounced off the Warehouse.

Henderson will have a plaque on Eutaw Street where the ball landed. Current teammates Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins have also reached Eutaw Street.

"That was loud coming off the bat," Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. "I didn't know it was 462. Wow. Is he going to have one of those things out there, a plaque? It was a great hit for us at the time for us."

According to Orioles.com, the previous long home run on Eutaw Street was hit by Lance Berkman, who hit a 444-foot home run for the Cardinals in 2011.

Henderson's ninth home run of the season helped the Orioles beat the Royals, 11-3, on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Henderson had three hits in the game and has home runs in three of his past four games. He is 5-for-10 since moving to the lead-off spot.