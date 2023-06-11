Gunnar Henderson goes deep again as Orioles finish sweep of Royals, 11-3

BALTIMORE - The Orioles finished off a three-game sweep of the lowly Kansas City Royals Sunday at Camden Yards.

Gunnar Henderson homered for the third time in the past four games as the Orioles coasted to an 11-3 win.

Henderson, who now has nine home runs, smacked a three-run, two-out home run in the seventh inning. Ryan O'Hearn hit a solo home run in the eighth for the Orioles, who have now won four straight.

O'Hearn went 3-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored. Ramon Urias contributed four base hits and two RBIs and Henderson added three hits. Josh Lester went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Aaron Hicks added two hits.

Orioles' starter Kyle Gibson pitched 6.1 innings and allowed three runs on seven base hits.

Keegan Akin pitched the rest of the way.

The Orioles (41-24) are off on Monday before starting a three-game series against Toronto on Tuesday in Baltimore.