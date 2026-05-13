Teen who lost arm in deadly Baltimore County crash gets emotional reception at rugby game

A 16-year-old who lost an arm in a single-vehicle crash that killed two teens near Cockeysville, Maryland, was let out of the hospital for a few hours to cheer on his Calvert High rugby team.

It was an emotional scene on Wednesday as Liam O'Donoghue was wheeled out in his hospital bed to watch his teammates play at Baltimore's Mount St. Joseph High School for the MIAA JV Rugby Championship. The O'Donoghue family shared photos with WJZ anchor Rick Ritter on Wednesday.

According to an online fundraiser set up for O'Donoghue, the four boys went out to hit golf balls and get dinner on Friday, May 1. The crash happened on the way home when the car hit a tree.

The O'Donoghue family told Ritter that Liam is in great spirits despite five surgeries in 11 days and metal rods in his thighs. He also lost his left arm at the shoulder, and despite every effort by his medical team, it could not be saved. Additional surgeries will be needed in the coming weeks.

Photo by O'Donoghue family

Uplifting messages from Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco

O'Donoghue is a huge Ravens fan, and hearing from his heroes and the support throughout the community brought tears to his eyes.

He got some get-well wishes from NFL players, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

"Liam, everyone here at the Ravens is thinking about you and your family and friends," Jackson said in a message to Liam. "I want you to know that God is with you and we are behind you as well."

"Liam, what's up, man? This is Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens," Flacco said. "Listen, man, I can't imagine what you're going through at such a young age to lose some friends. It's a tragedy. Just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you, and it sounds like you also have a lot of people thinking about you. Keep your head up and there are brighter days ahead."

The crash in Baltimore County

Four teenagers were riding in a vehicle on Poplar Hill Road near Merrysmans Mill Road near Cockeysville on Friday, May 1, when they veered off the road and struck a tree. Two teens died, O'Donoghue lost his arm, and another teen has been released from the hospital.

O'Donoghue's mother told WJZ's Rick Ritter that he called 911 from inside the car after they crashed and tried to save his friends' lives.

Ryan Duvall, 18, who attended Harford Community College and was involved in martial arts, died at the scene.

"He embodied so many of the nonphysical characteristics that we look for in a martial artist," said Jim Bannister, the co-owner of Quest Martial Arts in Phoenix, Maryland. "One that really jumps out at me is how humble he was. He would do something really amazing, and we would compliment him on it, and he wouldn't say a word. He would kind of just give us this little smile."

Andrew Sober, a sophomore soccer player at Delaney High School in Baltimore County, died nearly a week later.

"Our NBU family is heartbroken over the loss of Andrew," the NBU soccer team, out of Baltimore County, stated on social media. "He was a valued teammate, friend, and member of our community, and the impact he had on those around him will never be forgotten. In moments like these, soccer feels so much bigger than the game itself. We grieve together, we support one another, and we hold Andrew's family close in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time. We are incredibly grateful to have had Andrew as part of our NBU family, and we will carry his memory with us always."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.