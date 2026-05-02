Adult dies, three juveniles hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Baltimore County

One adult is dead, and three young passengers were injured in a single-vehicle car crash that happened in Baltimore County on Friday evening.

Police say at 9:45 p.m., they responded to reports of a crash on the intersection of Poplar Hill Road and Merrymans Mill Road in Cockeysville.

Their investigation revealed that a vehicle was heading south on Poplar Hill Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Police have not yet released information on why the vehicle departed from the roadway.

The driver, a juvenile, and a juvenile passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another juvenile passenger survived the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. They were also transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The one adult passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by a responding medic.

The crash is under investigation.