Teen dies days after same single-vehicle crash killed 18-year-old in Baltimore County

A 16-year-old died nearly a week after an 18-year-old passenger was killed in the same single-vehicle crash in Baltimore County.

A Baltimore County soccer team confirmed the death of Andrew Sober, who was a sophomore at Dulaney High School.

A group of people was in a vehicle that went off the roadway and collided with a tree around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, on Poplar Hill Road near Merrymans Mill Road near Cockeysville, Maryland.

Ryan Duvall, 18, who attended Harford Community College and was involved in martial arts, died at the scene.

There were three other minors in the vehicle. Two of them suffered life-threatening injuries, and another was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"Our NBU family is heartbroken over the loss of Andrew," the NBU soccer team stated on social media. "He was a valued teammate, friend, and member of our community, and the impact he had on those around him will never be forgotten. In moments like these, soccer feels so much bigger than the game itself. We grieve together, we support one another, and we hold Andrew's family close in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time. We are incredibly grateful to have had Andrew as part of our NBU family, and we will carry his memory with us always."

An avid guitarist and soccer player

Sober's family said in a social media post shared by the NBU soccer program that he "succumbed to critical injuries sustained in a car accident last Friday night."

He is described by his family as an avid guitar player and a soccer player. He was a member of the NBU and Dulaney High soccer programs. He worked at the Regal Hunt Valley cinema.

Sober is going to be an organ donor, his family stated.

"We take great comfort that Andrew's final act of kindness was to donate his vital organs to save multiple lives," his family stated.

Losing a "great role model"

Duvall was heavily involved in martial arts at Quest Martial Arts in Phoenix, Maryland. He was a first dan black belt who spent about two or three days per week at the martial arts facility.

But he was remembered by the community for more than martial arts skills. He was known as a role model, with a positive personality, and got along with anybody.

Ryan Duvall, an 18-year-old who died as a passenger in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, May 1, in Baltimore County, is remembered as a passionate martial artist and a "great role model." Photo by Michele Duvall

"He was well-liked by everyone; he got along with people," said Jim Bannister, the co-owner of Quest Martial Arts. "He was the sort of person we could partner up with anyone; we'd oftentimes put him with new students because he was so friendly and inviting."

Bannister told CBS News Baltimore than Duvall's legacy at Quest Martial Arts will not be forgotten.

"He was an important part of the school, and I'd like to see other people coming in that are just like him, too, for that spirit of how he approached training to continue with our other students as well," Bannister said. "He was a great role model."