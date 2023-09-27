Odette Ramos shares journey that led her to become Baltimore's first Latina city councilmember

BALTIMORE -- Odette Ramos made history as the first Latina elected to Baltimore City Council.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, WJZ spoke with Ramos about her Puerto Rican roots and the importance of representation.

"I'm from Puerto Rico. My dad was in the Air Force so we moved around a lot and I grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico," said Ramos. "We played a lot of music at our house from Puerto Rico which was great, especially during Christmas time."

Ramos's journey to becoming Baltimore City's first councilperson of Latin descent started in New Mexico when her seventh-grade teacher asked her to testify before the Albuquerque city government about a recycling bill.

"I testified – I was in seventh grade – and then they passed the bill that day! I was like, 'Oh my gosh this is great," Ramos said.

Her interest in public service led her to attend Goucher College in Baltimore.

"I just fell in love with Baltimore while I was here and I stayed," said Ramos. "The old architecture, really unique neighborhoods…I really felt connected to Baltimore."

Throughout her career in public office, Ramos stayed connected to her heritage, serving as chair of the Baltimore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and to her community, working to address vacant properties and affordable housing in Baltimore.

"Coming into the city council, I've been able to continue to work on those issues as well," said Ramos.

In 2020, Ramos was elected to represent her beloved 14th District and became the first Latina ever to serve on the Baltimore City Council.

"I feel like it's my responsibility to lift up those voices," said Ramos.

Ramos said she's been helping to lift up those voices through her efforts to expand access to city services for non-English speakers.

She also noticed Baltimore's lack of Spanish-speaking 911 operators. She said now, the city is using AI to help translate 911 calls.

"I don't know if that would have happened if I wasn't in that chamber asking that question," said Ramos.

Ramos said she is acutely aware that she sits in the same chamber where the City Council passed the nation's first racial zoning ordinance in 1911, which she said still haunts Baltimore today.

"It's very humbling to walk into the exact same chamber and work hard to dismantle that impact," Ramos said. "It's pretty amazing."

The city is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the Hispanic Heritage Awards on October 3 and a Parade of Nations on Sunday, October 8.