Worley, Wallace answering questions in process of being named police commissioner, fire chief

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Acting Fire Chief James Wallace hope to finally get confirmed into the lead roles of their respective departments.

The mayor's nominations are meeting in front of the City Council on Thursday to start the confirmation process. The hearings before the Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee start at 5 p.m., starting with Worley and followed by Wallace.

Worley has been acting police commissioner since early June when Michael Harrison resigned. Mayor Brandon Scott says Worley represents stability as he argues the department is heading in a positive direction.

Residents in West Baltimore said they walk to see more officers walking the beat and engaging with community members.

"Sometimes when you walk, you catch a lot of stuff," said Tony. "Doing their jobs instead of just sitting around doing nothing."

"Let's get them out of the cars and point these kids in the right direction," added Doren Davis.

Worley and Scott headed several community engagement meetings this summer hearing from concerned residents.

Now, the 25-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department is tasked with leading it, if the city council confirms his nomination.

"How many commissioners we had? Eight, nine? And, everything keep(s) going up," Davis said.

The city had six police commissioners in a seven-year span when Harrison took over the department in 2019.

Worley is the hand-picked internal replacement for Harrison, who all, with the mayor, sat down with WJZ in July.

"What a great department this is," Worley said. "How much change we've made under Commissioner Harrison."

Worley's contract, deferred Wednesday at the Board of Estimates until the city council confirms him, shows his starting salary at $285,000.

Tony and Davis disagree about whether the new commissioner should come from within the department.

"He the old guard. We need fresh people," Davis said. "We need, like, females. We need up-and-coming young men."

"Maybe his plan will execute a better plan than someone from out of town," Tony said.

"I just want to see my man make a change, that's all," another resident said. "Do what you say you gonna do, you know?"

Members of the Rules and Oversight Committee are taking turns asking Worley questions. Then, the committee with do the same with Wallace, who's hoping to be Baltimore City's next permanent fire chief.