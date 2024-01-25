Northwest Baltimore community haunted by gun violence after shooting at mechanic garage

BALTIMORE - Neighboring businesses are again haunted after another person was shot and killed at a mechanic garage along Fairlawn Ave in Northwest Baltimore.

They say it is becoming too common.

We're learning more about a deadly shooting we first brought to you as breaking news Wednesday night, where an auto shop mechanic killed along the 5200 block of Fairlawn Ave in northwest Baltimore.

Police tape still hangs, reminding those who work nearby of the gun violence that has impacted their business community.

Many of the mechanic who work at auto shops did not want to be on camera but did share that the violence becoming too common.

"It makes me think twice about what is going on in the neighborhood,' one mechanic told WJZ.

Wednesday night—Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in a mechanic's garage

Just a week before, on January 19, police were called here for a quadruple shooting — where three victims died a few doors down.

"You see in the mechanic world it can be a lot of different things. Angry customers fighting over a car, fighting over a parking space – there is so much traffic up there it can be anything," the mechanic told WJZ.

WJZ has learned within the last 5 to 6 months, at least 4 people have been shot and killed along this same street, in addition to this most recent shooting that happened on January 19.

"I don't know what this incident occurred over, but even all through the year of 2023 a lot of incidents that would have not become shootings in the past became shootings because somebody had a gun," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Baltimore City Police tell WJZ many of the Fairlawn Ave shootings appear to have started inside a business and spilled outside.

Officers say persons of interest have been taken into custody for the most recent January shootings, but they are still searching for answers in the others.

Police are still searching for answers in the other shootings, including one last August. Police are offering an $8,000 reward in that investigation.

"It happened up the street, it happened next door, and eventually it is going to happen around the corner, so it makes me not even want to be here anymore," the mechanic said.

Police say right there's no confirmation yet from police whether any of the cases are connected.