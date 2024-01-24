Man dead after shooting at mechanics garage in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after a shooting inside a mechanic's garage in Northwest Baltimore, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue around 8:20 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, police said.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the man was shot inside the office within the building.

A person of interest has been taken into custody.

The location of the shooting is not far from where a quadruple shooting occurred just last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.