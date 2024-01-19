Three dead, one critically injured, in Northwest Baltimore quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE -- Four men were shot—three of them killed—in Northwest Baltimore on Friday.

One person remains in critical condition, according to authorities. The quadruple shooting took place near the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue just after 8 p.m.

#BREAKING: Baltimore Police confirm three people are dead, one injured on Fairlawn Avenue



Waiting to confirm additional details - Press conference will happen soon @wjz pic.twitter.com/4nPFQmbIVC — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) January 20, 2024

That person arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

The shooting likely started inside a business before the violence spilled outside of it, he said. He did not specify what type of business was involved in the shooting, noting that the investigation into the triple murder had just begun.

"We think it started inside," Worley said. "We're not even 100% sure that it started inside because we have casings both inside and outside the business."

Worley also said he did not know if the victims were all colleagues.

Officers tried to render aid to the three who had fatal injuries but were able to revive them. One deceased person remains inside a building and the other two others are outside of the building, Worley said.

"Obviously, we don't have anywhere near the amount of facts that we need," Worley said. "So, we do know that there were at least one gun on the scene possibly two or three. We're not sure with any of that yet. We'd have to look at ballistics."

Worley took a moment to express his frustration with gun violence in the city.

"Even all through the year 2023, a lot of incidents that would not become shootings in the past became shootings because someone had a gun and was either argument or disrespected, or something like that, and it turned into a shooting instead of just a fight or an argument."