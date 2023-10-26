Watch CBS News
Baltimore police looking to ID persons of interest in deadly double shooting

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in finding people of interest in connection with a deadly double shooting in Northwest Baltimore that happened in August.

Officers responded on August 18 around 6 a.m. to the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue, where they found a 37-year-old man and 33-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The man died at an area hospital, while the woman survived.  

A video was released Thursday showing surveillance images of two men wearing mostly black clothing and facemasks. They are shown walking across a street and talking to a person at a bus stop before walking toward the scene of the shooting. 

They are then seen running away from the scene of the crime after the incident, police said. 

5200 Fairlawn Avenue homicide investigation by Baltimore Police on YouTube

There is an $8,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest through Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland.   

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

