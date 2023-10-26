Baltimore police looking to ID persons of interest in deadly double shooting

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in finding people of interest in connection with a deadly double shooting in Northwest Baltimore that happened in August.

Officers responded on August 18 around 6 a.m. to the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue, where they found a 37-year-old man and 33-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The man died at an area hospital, while the woman survived.

A video was released Thursday showing surveillance images of two men wearing mostly black clothing and facemasks. They are shown walking across a street and talking to a person at a bus stop before walking toward the scene of the shooting.

They are then seen running away from the scene of the crime after the incident, police said.

There is an $8,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest through Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.