Nor'easter brings strong winds and tidal concerns to Maryland

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

Today is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day in our area. We are watching strong winds from a nor'easter and concern for tidal flooding. We will see a few showers but flash flooding from heavy rain isn't a concern for most of the state.

As this system treks northward, the greatest impacts still appear to come for the Maryland Beaches and some Eastern Shore neighborhoods. The Maryland Beaches may experience wind gusts around 50mph later this afternoon. The wind gust forecast decreases as we look away from the Atlantic coast to the west. Around Baltimore, we're anticipating wind gusts to peak between 25-35 mph. If you're heading to the Ravens' game, prepare for an afternoon in the 60s with gusty winds and a spot shower or two.

Wind will be the biggest concern for most of our area as rainfall amounts in Baltimore will only be a few tenths of an inch. Heavier rain totals are most likely east of the Chesapeake Bay on the Eastern Shore. In those areas, total rainfall could reach up to around an inch (though some locations will see less). Scattered showers continue tonight into Monday. Monday may bring some pockets of heavier rain farther east so that will drive up rain totals slightly in some neighborhoods. Both the morning and evening commute feature a few showers. Rain tapers late Monday into Tuesday morning before we completely dry out.

Coastal flooding will also need to be monitored Sunday into early Monday. Due to the northeasterly component of the wind, additional water may be pushed on shore for neighborhoods along the west side of the bay. Minor tidal flooding is forecast in Anne Arundel county southward.

Quieter weather settles in as the nor'easter pulls away on Tuesday. We'll still have some breeziness into the middle of the week but winds aren't anticipated to be quite as strong as Sunday and Monday. Sunshine returns in full force for Wednesday through Saturday. A few showers are possible later in the weekend.