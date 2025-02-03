Nine Salisbury students sentenced in connection to hate crime attack

BALTIMORE -- Nine Salisbury University students have been sentenced in connection to an off-campus hate crime attack in October 2024, WBOC reported Monday.

According to investigators, a suspect created an account on Grindr, a dating app used primarily by gay and bisexual men. On October 15, 2024, the suspect, posed as a 16-year-old, lured the victim to an apartment near Salisbury University for sex, according to court documents.

When the victim arrived, he was attacked by "approximately 15 college-aged males appeared from the back bedrooms" who slapped, punched, kicked, and spit on the victim while yelling an anti-gay slur.

The victim tried to flee the apartment but was thrown to the floor repeatedly, according to police. He eventually escaped.

After an investigation, police arrested and charged 15 Salisbury University students. Their felony assault and hate crime charges were reduced to misdemeanor false imprisonment and second-degree assault charges.

Three of the students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor false imprisonment last week.

Sean Antone, 19, and Logan Clark, 20, plead guilty to false imprisonment - but both had their charge of 2nd-degree assault indefinitely postponed, WBOC reported. A third student, Dylan Pietuszka, 20, was sentenced to 2 years with all but 79 days suspended as well as 18 months of supervised probation.

As of January 29, a total of nine students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of either 2nd degree assault or false imprisonment. According to court documents, all the students will see jail time - even though their initial sentences were reduced. Each student has also been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Fraternity expels members involved

In November 2024, the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter at Salisbury University expelled its members who were involved in the attack.

A school spokesman told WJZ the students were not allowed on campus property, couldn't take classes online or virtually, and were not allowed to attend Salisbury University-sponsored events.

The students that are still enrolled at the university remain suspended, and banned from campus by order of the courts. The charged students will an internal hearing at the University to determine any violations of the Student Code of Community Standards. Sanctions for violations. Punishments could range from a warning to a dismissal, a SU spokesperson told WBOC.