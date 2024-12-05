Student charged in hate crime attack near Salisbury University has charges reduced

BALTIMORE -- One of 15 students charged in a hate crime attack on a man near Salisbury University had his charges reduced in a hearing Thursday, according to court documents.

According to police, a suspect created an account on Grindr, a dating app used primarily by gay and bisexual men, posing as a 16-year-old in order to lure the victim to an apartment near Salisbury University for sex.

According to charging documents, the man arrived at the home, where "approximately 15 college-aged males appeared from the back bedrooms." The individuals then "slapped, punched, kicked and spit" on the victim while yelling an anti-gay slur, according to police.

The victim repeatedly tried to flee the apartment but was thrown to the floor, police said. Eventually he was able to escape.

The 15 people allegedly involved in the attack were identified as:

﻿﻿20-year-old Ryder Baker of Olney

18-year-old Bennan Aird of Milton, Delaware

20-year-old Riley Brister of Davidsonville

19-year-old Cruz Cespedes of Jarrettsville

20-year-old Dylan Earp of Gambrills

19-year-old Elijah Johnson of Crofton

18-year-old Zachary Leinemann of Crofton

18-year-old Cameron Guy of Baltimore

19-year-old Jacob Howard of Elkridge

21-year-old Eric Sinclair of Mount Airy

19-year-old Patrick Gutierrez of Salisbury

20-year-old Dylan Pietuszka of West Friendship

19-year-old Sean Antone of West Friendship

18-year-old Benjamin Brandenburg of Glyndon

19-year-old Logan Clark of Severna Park

The students were members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, which they were expelled from due to the incident.

Cespedes faced 11 charges, including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, and hate crime prior to Thursday's hearing. Now, he only faces second-degree assault and false imprisonment ahead of trial.

A trial date has not yet been announced.