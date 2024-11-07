Salisbury University students, fraternity suspended for involvement in alleged hate crime attack

BALTIMORE -- Salisbury University students and a fraternity have been suspended in the aftermath of an alleged hate crime attack, the school's president announced.

Police said 12 students are accused of a hate crime for an alleged brutal attack on a man because of his sexual orientation. Seven of them were members of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon, which has been placed on suspension under the University's Code of Student Organization standards.

"Our community is reeling from an act of visceral hate," Carolyn Lepre said. "Acts of violence towards LGBTQ+ and ally communities are not only destructive but at odds with the principles of community, respect and belonging that bind us together as a university."

Salisbury University’s president announces students charged in alleged hate crime have been suspended and banned from campus. Their fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, has also been suspended.



A suspect allegedly created an account on Grindr, a dating app, and posed as a 16-year-old, luring the victim to an apartment just off the Salisbury University campus for sex, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

"Approximately 15 college-aged males appeared from the back bedrooms," the documents state, and within moments, "slapped, punched, kicked and spit" on the victim while yelling an anti-gay slur.

One suspect in a Salisbury University hoodie "[struck the victim] in the head multiple times with a cooking sheet in addition to spitting on [the victim] and calling him [a slur] during the incident," according to the charging documents.

"The first initial response was heartbreak mixed with outrage. There's no reason something like this should happen just for somebody being who they are," said Mark DeLancey, executive director of Salisbury PFLAG, an organization that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

Police said the victim repeatedly tried to flee the apartment but was thrown to the floor. He was eventually able to escape.

Police identified the seven associated with the fraternity as:

﻿﻿20-year-old Ryder Baker of Olney

18-year-old Bennan Aird of Milton, Delaware

20-year-old Riley Brister of Davidsonville

19-year-old Cruz Cespedes of Jarrettsville

20-year-old Dylan Earp of Gambrills

19-year-old Elijah Johnson of Crofton

18-year-old Zachary Leinemann of Crofton

Police identified the five others involved as:

﻿﻿18-year-old Cameron Guy of Baltimore

19-year-old Jacob Howard of Elkridge

21-year-old Eric Sinclair of Mount Airy

19-year-old Patrick Gutierrez of Salisbury

20-year-old Dylan Pietuszka of Friendship

