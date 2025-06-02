Dozens of new laws just took effect in Maryland, impacting DUI penalties, payouts to sex abuse survivors and more

Child Victims Act goes into effect, limiting compensation for abuse claims in Maryland

Dozens of laws took effect in Maryland on June 1, impacting DUI penalties, payouts to the victims in cases of sexual abuse cases, and more. Here's a look at some of the changes.

Sexual abuse survivors

Sexual abuse survivors in Maryland now face caps on court compensation after revisions to the Child Victims Act took effect Sunday.

HB1378 limits payouts to $400,000 for abuse claims involving public institutions and $700,000 for claims against private institutions. Attorney fees are also capped at 20% for cases settled out of court and 25% for cases that go to trial.

Governor Wes Moore signed the revisions into law in April. The changes come as juvenile detention facilities across Maryland face multiple lawsuits from abuse survivors.

The original Child Victims Act allowed payouts up to $890,000 from public institutions and $1.5 million from private institutions. The new caps represent significant reductions from those amounts.

The revisions also establish specific limits on attorney fees for the first time.

Punishments increase for DUI convictions

Maryland drivers convicted of driving under the influence now face stiffer penalties under HB388. The Motor Vehicle Administration will assess 12 points against anyone's license for DUI convictions involving alcohol or other drugs.

Baltimore City will now increase its speed cameras along Interstate 83 from two to four under HB913.

Healthcare and housing changes

Several laws expand healthcare protections and access. HB1045 classifies gender-affirming healthcare as "legally protected health care" in Maryland and makes it not subject to disclosure laws.

Health insurers must now permanently cover telehealth visits under HB869, known as the Preserve Telehealth Act of 2025.

HB390/SB327 allows county governments to exempt rental housing properties from property taxes if owners maintain at least 25% of units as affordable housing and enter payment agreements with counties.

Other notable changes

HB102 delays the Maryland Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program launch 18 months to January 1, 2027.

HB910/SB911 increases property tax exemptions for blind individuals from $15,000 to $40,000.

HB402/SB307 raises Anne Arundel County's student board member scholarship from $8,000 to $15,000.

HB412/SB337 requires local election boards to provide meeting agendas at least 48 hours in advance and offer live video streaming of open meetings.

Maryland also gained two new official state symbols under SB764. Chromite becomes the state mineral, and the orange crush becomes the state cocktail.