Legislation to protect pets and animals signed into law in Baltimore County

A package of legislation aimed at protecting pets was signed into law in Baltimore County Tuesday with the goal of holding pet owners accountable.

The three bills were proposed in an effort to modernize county laws and close gaps in the laws that are meant to protect the health and welfare of animals.

"It's time for us to modernize the laws that we have and make sure that we are at the forefront of protecting animals and holding people accountable," said Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

County Council Chair Mike Ertel said the legislation comes after a surge of people getting pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When things started to normalize, we started seeing abuses," he said.

Pet protection laws in Baltimore County

The law establishes a reckless animal owner designation, which, if used, would prohibit a person from owning an animal for four years. The designation would be for pet owners who violate the animal welfare code two or more times within two years.

The law also outlines certain standards for pet care, including providing shelter for outdoor pets, providing vet care, and any other needed treatment.

The new laws also establish categories for animals that pose threats to others, including dangerous animals, potentially dangerous animals and menacing animals.

Under the new law, pet owners have less time to file an appeal on an animal hearing board decision. The law changes the timeframe from 30 days to 10 and expedites the board's response, which should lead to shorter stays for animals.

"I believe that the way we treat our animals shows who we are," said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier.