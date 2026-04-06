Baltimore County aims to increase protections for animals, pets with package of proposed bills

Baltimore County leaders are working to strengthen animal welfare laws with the introduction of three proposed bills.

The legislative package, co-sponsored by Councilmen Julian Jones, David Marks and Izzy Patoka, aims to modernize county code, close gaps in the law and protect the health and welfare of animals, leaders said Monday.

"Too often, cruelty toward or neglect of pets can go unnoticed and unreported," said County Executive Kathy Klausmeier. "I want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to protect them, ensure they are in safe and caring homes, and support responsible pet owners."

According to Councilman Jones, the "complete overhaul" closes some loopholes and updates county standards that have not been updated in several years.

Proposed animal welfare bills

The package of three proposed bills was introduced during a council meeting Monday evening.

The legislation would establish a reckless animal owner designation that would be implemented if a pet owner violates the county's animal welfare code two or more times within 24 months. Under the designation, the individual would be prohibited from owning animals for four years.

The proposed legislation would also add an animal welfare title that would outline certain standards for human care, including providing shelter for outside animals, veterinary care, and other necessary treatment.

The legislation would establish categories for animals that pose threats to neighbors or other animals. The tiers would include dangerous animals, potentially dangerous animals and menacing animals.

The proposed legislation would also decrease the amount of time that an owner has to file an appeal to an animal hearing board decision from 30 days to 10 days. It also expedites the board's response to appeals, leading to shorter stays for animals and improving animal well-being.

"Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike know the value of pets and animals," said Councilman Marks. "Not only do our pets provide companionship, but for our youngest people, they provide an example of responsibility and care."