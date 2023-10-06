NAACP says fire that endangered headquarters a result of Baltimore's vacant building problem

BALTIMORE -- The local chapter of the NAACP is demanding accountability after a fire nearly destroyed its headquarters on 26th Street.

The organization is concerned about a fire that broke out nearby "as a result of the city failing to address dumping and remediate or secure a vacant building," according to chapter members.

The fire destroyed two buildings attached to the Baltimore NAACP because "no meaningful action" has been taken despite years of complaints, members said.

"Baltimore City government has repeatedly sought to address issues at 2 W 26th Street within the confines of our authority under the law," the Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development said in a statement. "The vast majority of the remaining vacants in Baltimore City are privately owned, including 2 W 26th St."

The city organization went on to say that "the fire at 2 W 26th St on October 5, 2023, is another tragic reminder of the importance of the urgent actions being taken to address vacant and abandoned buildings across Baltimore City."'

City officials have been working toward reducing the number of vacant buildings in the city, whittling down that number from 16,431 to 13,818.

That is the lowest number of vacant buildings in Baltimore in decades, according to city officials.

Baltimore's vacant buildings became a focus of concern in 2022 after three firefighters were killed while trying to battle the flames of a fire that had started at a vacant house on South Stricker Street.

The house collapsed on and killed Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

The firefighters' deaths were ruled homicides, and the fire that led to their deaths was classified as incendiary.

Last month, a vacant house in the 1800 block of North Mount Street collapsed on a man.

An abandoned row home collapsed on N. Mount St. in Baltimore around 7:30 pm.



1 person was trapped. That person has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. 2 others were injured, but are expected to be okay. @wjz pic.twitter.com/bMbEynkg1a — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) September 25, 2023

The victim's mother told WJZ from the hospital her son, Sebron, has spinal injuries and no feeling in his legs.

"He's real messed up. We can't move him or anything," Renee Plante said. "If it wasn't for (bystanders), I believe my son may have been dead this morning."

Earlier this week, former Loyola men's basketball star Jamal Barney was found dead inside a vacant house in West Baltimore.

Barney, 37, was reported missing earlier in the day before police responded around 4:30 p.m. to a house in the 500 block of North Payson Street.

Prior to the discovery of Barney's body, his ex-wife posted a flyer on social media stating that nobody had seen or heard from him for nine days.

Officers gained entry into the house and found Barney dead with signs of trauma to the body.

His death has been ruled a homicide.