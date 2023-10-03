Police investigating after body found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in West Baltimore.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of North Payson Street for a wellness check. Inside the home, the unidentified man was located.

The cause of death will be determined after the autopsy, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

WJZ's Alex Glaze will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m.