Man in shock trauma after West Baltimore building collapses

BALTIMORE -- A man is in shock trauma after a vacant building collapsed on him in West Baltimore.

Renee Plante, mother of the victim, Sebron, said her son has a spinal injury and can't feel his legs.

"He's real messed up. We can't move him or anything," Plante said.

The building came crashing down around 7:30 pm. Two others were injured, one of whom was Milton Barrett Jr.

"I was standing right there when I saw the building coming down," Barrett recounted. "You could hear the guy faintly say, 'Help me, help me! So, I started pulling out the bricks, pulling out the bricks, then I saw his hand.'"

A witness, Daryl, of West Baltimore, described the chaotic scene after the building's collapse.

"God was with that man because he was completely covered. You couldn't even see him," Daryl said. "He had at least a ton of bricks on top of him before they got to his head."

The collapsed property had been vacant for at least 16 years. A vacant building notice was first filed in 2007.

Housing records show a side wall collapsed and was repaired in 2016.

"There's a whole lot of vacant houses throughout the City of Baltimore and something really does need to be done," Plante said. "It's like a third world country here in Baltimore - it's sad."

The city has been making strides on vacant buildings.

Housing stats show a 17 percent decline in vacant building notices in the past five years.