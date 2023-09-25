Person hospitalized after trapped in vacant rowhome collapse in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A person is recovering in the hospital after a vacant West Baltimore rowhome collapsed, trapping him underneath the debris.

"We heard the sound, real thrashing sound," Daryl, from Baltimore, said. "We looked down the alley and it was all white from dust. Bricks was still falling."

Baltimore City firefighters said the building collapsed around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Mount Street.

An abandoned row home collapsed on N. Mount St. in Baltimore around 7:30 pm.



1 person was trapped. That person has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. 2 others were injured, but are expected to be okay. @wjz pic.twitter.com/bMbEynkg1a — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) September 25, 2023

A rescue team freed the victim from the debris. That person is in the hospital with moderate injuries.

Firefighters said two others on the scene were hurt.

"The other two individuals, I understand, may have suffered some minor injuries, but left the scene on their own," Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said.

The area near the rowhome has been deemed unsafe.

Firefighters said a city building inspector will assess the damage to the home and condemn it while crews begin to clean up.

Firefighters couldn't confirm many details about what led up to the collapse because they are investigating it, but people WJZ talked to who saw the aftermath believe the man was standing beside the building when it happened.

They said he is lucky to be alive.

"God was with that man because he was completely covered," Daryl said. "You couldn't even see him."

Firefighters said it will take a couple of days to clean up the rubble from the collapse.