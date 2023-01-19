Teen MS-13 member charged with strangling autistic woman to death in Aberdeen, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy believed to be a member of the international gang MS-13 is accused of strangling a 20-year-old woman to death in Aberdeen last summer, police said.

The suspect, who police say is an undocumented non-citizen from El Salvador, was tied to the death of Kayla Hamilton through DNA evidence. He was arrested in Edgewood early Sunday morning and is charged with first-degree murder.

Hamilton's family told detectives she was autistic and recently moved to Aberdeen with her 22-year-old boyfriend, police said.

A picture of Kayla Hamilton shared by her family Aberdeen Police

Officers responded to a cardiac arrest on July 27 at the unit block of E. Inca Street, where Hamilton was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined her death to be a homicide by strangulation.

The suspect is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

MS-13, also called Mara Salvatrucha, is believed to have been founded as a neighborhood street gang in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s by immigrants fleeing a civil war in El Salvador.

The gang is now a major international criminal enterprise, with tens of thousands of members in several Central American countries and many U.S. states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.