Morgan State's marching band to perform at prestigious Rose Bowl parade

The Morgan State University Magnificent Marching Machine (M3), from Baltimore, will showcase their marching band on New Year's Day at one of the nation's premiere parades -- the Tournament of Roses Parade.

The band will take the 5.5-mile journey through Pasadena, California, on Thursday, Jan. 1, for the 137th version of the parade. The parade is a preamble to the Rose Bowl Game, which will pit Indiana against Alabama, in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

This year's theme is "The Magic in Teamwork," with NBA Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson serving as the Grand Marshal.

M3, comprised of 150 students, announced during its 2024 homecoming that it was selected to participate in this year's Tournament of Roses Parade, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Morgan State's band arrived in Los Angeles last Sunday, and is following an itinerary throughout the week. The week will culminate with a day at Disneyland on Friday.

Magic Johnson's 2023 visit to Morgan State

In 2023, Magic Johnson, the Grand Marshal of this year's Tournament of Roses Parade, stopped by Baltimore and toured Morgan State University.

The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was at the HBCU campus, which uses the food service operation SodexoMAGIC, a company chaired by Johnson.

The Magnificent Marching Machine greeted Johnson at the student center, where he also met with student leaders and representatives and spoke with the school's student-athletes.

"The students, this is why I came here, to high-five and take pictures and to inspire them and let them know that I came from the same background as them," Johnson said.

Morgan State at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

In 2019, the Magnificent Marching Machine performed in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The band walked just before the Green Giant float.

Morgan State University was the first HBCU in Maryland to ever perform in the parade's history.

"I think it gives us a chance to step out in the world but for the rest of the HBCU culture," First Base Drummer Jasmyn Toon told WJZ in 2019.