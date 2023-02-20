NBA legend Magic Johnson makes stop at Morgan State to tour campus, food service operation

BALTIMORE -- NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson stopped in Baltimore on Monday to visit and tour Morgan State University.

The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was at the HBCU campus, which uses the food service operation SodexoMAGIC, a company chaired by Johnson.

"The business here, the Sodexo magic, it means a great deal to me to be here on the Morgan State campus to feed the young people and faculty and staff," Johnson said, "It creates job opportunities for those who want to work."

According to the campus, Johnson arrived at the student center to be greeted by the Morgan State band - "The Magnificent Marching Machine."

He then met with student leaders and representatives and spoke with the school's student-athletes.

"The students, this is why I came here, to high-five and take pictures and to inspire them and let them know that I came from the same background as them," Johnson said.

The walking tour started in the Morgan Commons area of campus, continued with a stop in the University Student Center for an authentic "HBCU Experience" and concluded at the newly built, state-of-the-art Thurgood Marshall Dining Hall.

During the summer of 2020, Morgan State University announced an agreement with the Gaithersburg-based dining services provider.

Morgan said its five-year, nearly $45-million agreement with SodexoMagic has brought facility upgrades and renovations, technological integrations, a variety of dining options and food locations, and student-friendly meal plans to the campus to elevate the overall dining experience.

SodexoMagic is the University's first new food services provider in 25 years.

"They just opened up this incredible new cafeteria so I'm just happy to be a part of coming here, and my business is here," Johnson said.

Of the relationship with Morgan, Johnson said at the time of the announcement, "It is an honor to be partnering with Morgan State University. I founded SodexoMagic to empower communities and future generations to eat healthily and live well. I am confident my team will deliver best-in-class service to the Bears community."