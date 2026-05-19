MDTA provides update on cost, search for contractor for Maryland's Key Bridge rebuild

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) provided an update on the rebuild progress of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in March 2024.

During a virtual forum on Tuesday, state officials addressed their search for bridge contractors, which could take more than a year to hire.

The MDTA said that instead of one contract, it will be broken up into four separate segments. Officials said restructuring these into multiple contracts allows for greater competition within the contracting community and would speed up the entire process.

"We are looking for partners who can help us complete the bridge as safely, quickly, and efficiently as possible," said Bruce Gartner, the executive director of the MDTA. "We look forward to meeting the companies that will be part of this historic project."

Maryland cuts ties with contractor Kiewit

In the months following the Key Bridge collapse, state officials had hoped for the rebuild to be completed by the fall of 2028. However, as price estimates rose and the state released contractor Kiewit in April, that timeline has been extended to the end of 2030.

In August 2024, MDTA authorized a $73 million contract with Kiewit io to complete the design and construction phases of the rebuild project.

However, last month, MDTA officials said Kiewit's estimated price of about $9 billion was more than they anticipated. State leaders had initially hoped for a $4.3 billion to $5.2 billion pricetag.

"Returning to the market to seek the next contractors for the rebuild was not an easy decision," Gartner said. "We have an obligation to be good financial stewards on behalf of both the Maryland and federal taxpayers supporting the bridge efforts."

Contractors will be divided into four sections

The MDTA announced contractors will be assigned for four sections to piece the Key Bridge reconstruction together.

The state said the most costly contractor will be around $3.5 billion to $4 billion to construct the over-the-water section of the bridge. The minimum clearance from the bridge deck to the federal channel will be 230 feet.

The MDTA also projects $300 million to $400 million for the over-the-land portion of the bridges' south side; $200 million to $300 million for the over-the-land section on the north side; and $50 million to $100 million to complete the demolition of the old structure that remains in the water.

There will be three other contracts: over-the-land portions on the bridge's south side, which the state projects will cost $300 million to $400 million; over-the-land portions on the north side, projected to cost $200 million to $300 million; and demolishing remnants of the old structure for $50 million to $100 million.

"This separation is going to give us more opportunities for bidders," said Brian Wolfe, the MDTA's director of project development.

Key Bridge funding and design

The Key Bridge fell into the Patapsco River in March 2024 after it was struck by the container ship Dali, which had lost power. Six construction workers were killed and traffic and the supply chain where snarled for several months.

The rebuild will be fully funded by the federal government. Funding was included in a 2024 federal spending bill.

The new Key Bridge will be more than two miles long with two 12-foot lanes in each direction. The bridge will have 230 feet of clearance above the federal channel and will have a lifespan of 100 years.