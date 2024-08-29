Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild project now has an approved designer, builder

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transportation Authority Board has approved a $73 million contract for the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild, project. The update comes months after the tragic collapse that left six construction workers dead.

Kiewit Infrastructure Company will be responsible for the complete design and construction of the new bridge.

After an environmental review process in July, the Federal Highway Administration gave the Maryland Transportation Authority permission to proceed with the demolition of the bridge's remains and begin reconstruction.

The project is set to begin in 2025, and the replacement bridge is expected to be complete by Fall 2028.