Key Bridge rebuild will be entirely funded by federal government, Maryland lawmakers say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland lawmakers say the federal government will cover the entire cost to replace Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin said the funding for the Key Bridge rebuild was wrapped into the latest federal spending bill, known as a continuing resolution, that keeps the government operating.

The deadline to pass a funding deal before a government shutdown is Friday, but Congress must still pass the motion. Speaker Mike Johnson says the proposal would keep the government open until March.

"With the inclusion in the Continuing Resolution of our Baltimore BRIDGE Relief Act, Congress is now committed to covering the full cost of replacing the bridge," Sens. Van Hollen and Cardin said in a joint statement. "This will allow the bridge it to be built as quickly as possible. Our provision also ensures that the federal taxpayers will be reimbursed through proceeds from insurance payments and litigation taken on by the Department of Justice, the Maryland Attorney General and others."

In August, the MDTA approved a $73 million contract for Kiewit Infrastructure Company to design and construct the new Key Bridge.

A newly built Key Bridge is estimated to cost nearly $2 billion and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2028.

Request for funding

In November, President Joe Biden included money to rebuild the Key Bridge in a $100 billion disaster fund request he sent to Congress in an important step to secure federal funding.

In the request, Biden asked for funds for the Department of Transportation to help rebuild roads and bridges across 40 states, including in Maryland.

The bridge collapse

On March 26, 2024, at around 1:30 a.m., the cargo ship Dali lost electrical power and crashed into the Key Bridge, knocking eight roadworkers into the Patapsco River.

The six who died in the bridge collapse were identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez and 35-year-old Jose Mynor Lopez.

The collapse blocked the main passageway for ships headed to the Port of Baltimore, which ultimately closed one of the country's largest ports for weeks.

Biden's commitment to Baltimore

After a container ship crashed into the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse in March, President Biden said he believed the federal government should pay for the cost of reconstruction.

A few days later, President Biden approved a request for funding from Maryland Governor Wes Moore, allowing the state to receive an initial $60 million in emergency relief funding to recover debris from the Patapsco River.

"We continue to stress this is bigger than politics, this is bigger than an election cycle, this is bigger than partisan differences. This is about America's economy," Moore said after meeting with members of Congress in September.