Maryland's Key Bridge contractor estimated $9 billion cost for rebuild

Baltimore's Key Bridge rebuild could have cost up to $9 billion, according to U.S. Rep. Andy Harris.

A source close to the negotiations between Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and former bridge contractor Kiewit Infrastructure Co. said the work would ultimately cost that much, our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, reported.

State officials announced last week that it was ending its contract with Kiewit because of high costs. The state said it expects the bridge to cost between $4 billion and $5 billion.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said the governor made the right decision in canceling Kiewit's contract.

The search is underway for replacement contractors for Phase 2 of the rebuild project, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) said. However, this could delay the rebuild past its projected 2030 completion date.

State ends contract with Kiewit

The MDTA said it will be searching for new contractors after it couldn't agree on a final price for the rebuild work.

In August 2024, the state gave Kiewitt a $73 million contract to complete the design and construction phases of the rebuild project.

"It became clear through negotiations that Kiewit's proposal for phase 2 construction is unacceptable, far exceeding the state's independent cost estimates," MDTA said in a statement.

Kiewit stated that even though an agreement couldn't be reached on Phase 2, "we're proud of the progress achieved and the strong working relationship developed throughout Phase 1."

Kiewitt added, "Although we're disappointed by this decision, we're committed to completing our current scope of phase 1 work, in addition to integral early construction packages. Kiewit is focused on supporting the success of this vital project for Maryland and the surrounding region."

Kiewit will continue to complete Phase 1 of the project, which is expected to continue through the end of 2026.

Estimate rebuild costs

In November 2025, the MDTA shared an updated cost and timeline for the project, estimating the cost to be between $4.3 and $5.2 billion rather than $2 billion, blaming inflation and updated design costs. The state also said the project would be completed in late 2030, rather than in the fall of 2028.

The adjusted cost and time prompted concerns for U.S. Department of Transportation officials. In January, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy met with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore over the rebuild project, with Duffy saying he would be providing oversight.

Funding the Key Bridge rebuild

In a package bill signed in December 2024, the federal government agreed to fully fund the rebuild of the Key Bridge, which collapsed in March 2024.

Baltimore's iconic bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River after it was struck by the container ship Dali, which had lost power. Six construction workers were killed and traffic and the supply chain were disrupted for months.

The new Key Bridge will be more than two miles long with two 12-foot lanes in each direction. The bridge will have 230 feet of clearance above the federal channel and will have a lifespan of 100 years.