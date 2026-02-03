MDTA seeks design-build firms to enhance protections on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is asking for qualified design-build firms to submit proposals to enhance the current protections of the main spans of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The MDTA's Request for Proposals (RFP) calls on firms to help ensure the bridge is safe and reliable for years to come by adding an extra layer of protection.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $175 million. The firm selected will be responsible for the complete design and construction of marine-based protective structures for the central span piers of both bridge spans, according to the MDTA.

"Proposals will be evaluated based on several factors, including relevant experience, technical expertise, qualifications of proposed personnel, and cost-effectiveness," MDTA stated. "The selected firm must be a heavy marine firm with a strong track record of managing complex infrastructure projects and demonstrated commitment to delivering high-quality results."

Interested firms can access the RFP through the eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (eMMA) website. The submissions must be in by June 2026, and it will be awarded in the fall of 2026. Construction will start in the spring of 2027.

Bay Bridge protections

The Bay Bridge's existing pier protection meets federal standards, according to the MDTA, but the state is looking to add more protection and safety for those who travel on the bridge.

According to the MDTA, between 80,000 and 90,000 vehicles travel across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on an average day.

In May 2025, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report said that the Bay Bridge does not meet a modern risk threshold for vessel collisions. However, the MDTA said that the bridge itself is safe and well-maintained.

The MDTA said the bridge has passed annual safety inspections for more than 30 years and that Maryland has spent more than $175 million on Bay Bridge safety and security in the last decade.

Expanding the Bay Bridge capacity

In December 2025, the MDTA Board agreed to move forward with a proposed plan that would add more capacity on the Bay Bridge.

The proposed "Alternative C" would remove the existing bridge spans and construct two new four-lane bridge spans. The bridge would also have a higher clearance to accommodate larger cargo ships, according to the proposal.

The cost would be between $14 billion and $17 billion, with construction planned to start in 2032. MDTA officials said the project has advanced but it is not finalized.

The redesign of the bridge is in the early planning phase. In 2024, MDTA officials determined that two of the existing bridge structures were not enough to handle the traffic demands.

The proposal includes: