Capacity on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Bridge could be expanded under MDTA proposal

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board will vote Thursday, Dec. 18, on a proposal that could expand capacity on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The "Alternative C" proposal would remove the existing bridge spans and construct two new four-lane bridge spans.

It comes as a redesign of the bridge is in the early planning phase. In 2024, MDTA officials determined that two of the existing bridge structures were not enough to handle the traffic demands.

"This recommendation is an exciting step that moves us closer to a Bay crossing that provides a smoother travel experience for those who drive over the bridge and the Marylanders who live by it," MDTA Acting Secretary Samantha Biddle said. "Alternative C is the option that best supports Marylanders' current and future daily travel needs with the least environmental impact on our treasured Chesapeake Bay."

Alternative C proposal

The Alternative C proposal was developed based on an ongoing engineering review, environmental study, public feedback and in coordination with local, state and federal partners, according to transportation officials.

The proposal includes the following:

Adding two four-lane bridge spans with shoulders to enhance safety, and increase capacity and reliability

Removing the existing bridge spans to address roadway deficiencies, including narrow lanes and a lack of shoulders. This should eliminate the need for major rehabilitation projects and increase navigational clearance to meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

Widening US-50 and US-301 to four lanes in each direction from Oceanic Drive to Cox Creek.

Financial commitments for transit-related improvements

An optional bike and pedestrian path

Public feedback period

Members of the public, along with resource and regulatory agencies, will have a chance to evaluate the Alternative C proposal as part of the ongoing National Environmental Policy Act process, officials said.

A public comment period will be held in late January 2026 for feedback on the proposal and the drafted Environmental Impact Statement. Public hearings are being planned for February 2026, officials said.

In spring 2026, after the public comment period, state and federal agencies will vote on the preferred plan.

A final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision will be shared in November 2026, officials said.

Find more information about the Chesapeake Bay Bridge project here.