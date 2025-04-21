MDTA says Chesapeake Bay Bridge is safe despite NTSB vessel collision risk report

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge does not meet a modern risk threshold for vessel collisions, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, but MDTA officials say that the bridge itself is safe and well maintained.

This update comes from the Maryland Transportation Authority in response to a report issued by the NTSB last month.

The MDTA said the bridge has passed annual safety inspections for more than 30 years and that Maryland has spent more than $175 million on Bay Bridge safety and security in the last decade.

Why is vessel collision risk a concern now?

Last month, the NTSB revealed that Maryland did not conduct a critical risk assessment for the Francis Scott Key Bridge that could have identified its vulnerability to a major ship strike.

Following the Key Bridge collapse in March 2024, when the container ship Dali lost power and struck one of the bridge's main pillars, resulting in six deaths, the NTSB urged owners of 68 bridges nationwide to conduct updated safety assessments.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge was among those flagged for immediate review.

What safety improvements is MDTA considering?

The MDTA is now examining strategies to reduce vessel collision risks at the Bay Bridge.

Short-term strategies could include improved communication protocols for vessel pilots, reduced vessel speeds, one-way transits, and new methods to manage vehicle traffic on the bridge.

For long-term protection, the MDTA is considering installing dolphins – structures in the water designed to stop vessels from hitting the bridge – and pier fenders that would absorb impact.

How are local residents responding?

Residents who regularly use the bridge expressed concern about the findings but appreciation for the increased focus on safety.

"It's a commute for me every day and I hope it's in good shape," said Nick Goldstein, a Kent Island resident.

Goldstein added, "When you ride over it you see all the big barges there, every day you see all the traffic that moves through it. It's definitely something that we need to stay on top of."

Another local resident described the possibility of a vessel strike as "pretty terrifying."