Cycling advocates want bike lanes on Maryland's rebuilt Chesapeake Bay Bridge

A coalition of organizations has petitioned to add shared-use bike paths to the redesigned Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

In a letter, a coalition of more than 50 cycling, transportation, and conservation groups requested that separated bicycling and pedestrian facilities be included in the new bridge design.

The coalition comprises national organizations, such as the League of American Bicyclists, and local groups, including Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

Why do the advocates want bike paths on the bridge?

The coalition of cycling advocates argues that the bike paths would create the first commuting option for cyclists traveling between the Eastern and Western shores and reduce traffic congestion.

The group also argues that it would create opportunities for recreational activities on the bridge.

"We envision many other recreational activities that a shared-use path would provide, such as bird-watching, photography, strolling, jogging, and running. The path would offer safe access to exercise, recreation, and the natural maritime viewscape," the letter reads.

Adding exercise to daily commuting will benefit communities by increasing property values, reducing healthcare costs, and increasing tourism and commercial revenues, the coalition argues.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge rebuild project

Last year, Maryland transportation officials said the current two Chesapeake Bay Bridge structures weren't enough to handle existing and future traffic demands to cross the bay, the Baltimore Banner reported.

In Nov. 2024, the MDTA said it was still in the second stage of an environmental review process to determine the potential impacts of a new bridge on the surrounding area.

According to the National Bridge Inventory, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is in "fair" condition and will reach the end of its "useful lifespan" in the decades to come.

Bike lanes controversial in Baltimore City

While locations vary, the debate surrounding bike lanes seems to revolve around whether adding the lanes is better or worse for traffic congestion.

Last year, Baltimore City Council member Sharon Green Middleton raised a resolution to look into the city's bike infrastructure after residents complained about the city's Complete Streets ordinance.

The Complete Streets ordinance is a city law that aims to improve safety by making streets more accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists, and public transit users.

In 2017 the Baltimore Department of Transportation announced that it planned to install 77 miles of separated bike lanes within five years.

In 2023, residents in Northwest Baltimore expressed concern about bike lanes being added to Gwynn Falls Parkway, arguing that the lanes would remove space from an already narrow road.