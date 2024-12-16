Baltimore police announce motion for full compliant with 3 addition sections of Federal Consent Decree

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City filed a joint motion with the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ") requesting that the United States District Court for the District of Maryland find the City in full and effective compliance with three additional sections of the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) Consent Decree -- First Amendment, Baltimore City School Police and the Community Oversight Task Force.

According to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, this milestone underscores the police department's continued transformation amid historic reductions in violent crime.

"I have said over and over again: constitutional policing and public safety are not mutually exclusive," Scott said. "Instead, when done right, they go hand in hand. That is why we are so proud to be on the verge of yet another milestone with BPD's remarkable transformation while simultaneously achieving historic reductions in violent crime. My thanks goes out to all of the men and women of the Department that are making real, meaningful police reform in Baltimore a reality."

Prior to the Consent Decree, the DOJ identified numerous First Amendment violations, citing how BPD interfered with civilians' ability to engage in protest activity.

The Court-appointed monitor has since observed that BPD has completely overhauled its policies, practices, and procedures regarding the First Amendment, particularly in handling protests and public assemblies, according to Baltimore City. This progress was most evident during the 2020 George Floyd protests when, unlike other cities that saw widespread unrest, BPD served as a model by working with and safeguarding the rights of protesters.

"I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication shown by all our officers in transforming our department and achieving a significant reduction in violent crime, all while navigating severe staffing shortages," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "Our members are committed to implementing these reforms, while also rebuilding trust with our communities. Together we are building a stronger and safer Baltimore for all."

As part of the Consent Decree, BPD was tasked with monitoring and assessing its collaboration with the Baltimore City School Police Force. The Department has met its requirements by fostering a collaborative partnership that furthers its mission to protect Baltimore City youth, according to city leaders.

Additionally, the City has fulfilled its obligations regarding the Community Oversight Task Force, a precursor to the Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee now mandated by state law, according to Baltimore City officials.

"We know the Department's history, but that is not its present or its future," said Baltimore City Solicitor Ebony Thompson. "We have an obligation to make sure our residents should see their Police Department and City Government as an asset, not something to be afraid of. By following the law and respecting the Constitution, we have an opportunity to fulfill that commitment to our residents."