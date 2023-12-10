Baltimore mayor to announcement partnership to combat vacant homes crisis

BALTIMORE - Mayor Brandon Scott is set to announce a partnership designed to combat the crisis of vacant and abandoned properties in Baltimore City.

Scott will be joined on Monday evening by representatives from BUILD and the Greater Baltimore Committee to discuss the strategic plan that would invest in Baltimore's blighted homes over the next 15 years.

It would be the largest investment ever in Baltimore City's neighborhood, according to the mayor's office.

WJZ has covered this crisis for years.

In January 2022, the mayor's 30-day vacant review was ordered, a response to a vacant rowhome collapse earlier that month that killed three firefighters and injured a fourth.

Then, in October, two Baltimore firefighters were killed battling a fire on Linden Heights Avenue.

The announcement will be at 6:30 p.m.