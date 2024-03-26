Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Baltimore after ship strike

BALTIMORE -- The Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after a ship struck it, officials say. Rescue efforts are underway after several vehicles fell into the water below.

The collapse was initially reported around 2 a.m. by the Maryland Transit Authority.

Video footage obtained by WJZ shows a fiery explosion before the collapse.

#BREAKING: video showing cargo ship colliding with Frances Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore earlier this morning.

Officials confirm rescue efforts are underway.



All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge.@wjz



pic.twitter.com/kgstV4OPLb

Interstate 695 runs along the bridge. Officials say commuters should take I-95 or I-895