Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Baltimore after ship strike
BALTIMORE -- The Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after a ship struck it, officials say. Rescue efforts are underway after several vehicles fell into the water below.
The collapse was initially reported around 2 a.m. by the Maryland Transit Authority.
Video footage obtained by WJZ shows a fiery explosion before the collapse.
The
Interstate 695 runs along the bridge. Officials say commuters should take I-95 or I-895