Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Baltimore after ship strike

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after a ship struck it, officials say. Rescue efforts are underway after several vehicles fell into the water below. 

The collapse was initially reported around 2 a.m. by the Maryland Transit Authority. 

Video footage obtained by WJZ shows a fiery explosion before the collapse. 

The 

Interstate 695 runs along the bridge. Officials say commuters should take I-95 or I-895

First published on March 26, 2024 / 4:22 AM EDT

