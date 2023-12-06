Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena ranks #10 for Billboard's list of worlds highest grossing venues

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena has taken the tenth spot on Billboard's list of the worlds highest grossing venues, according to a social media post.

CFG has hosted a range of high profile acts, including Stevie Nicks, Lil Durk, Janet Jackson, Tim McGraw, Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Anita Baker, and more. Lil Wayne is set to perform at the venue later this month.

The arena also took the spot for the fourth highest grossing venue in North America within the category of 10,001-15,000 capacity arenas.

The venue thanked its patrons, saying "Thank you – To our fans, our staff, the acts, industry leaders, promoters, our partners, the tours & crews and everyone in between for embracing CFG Bank Arena and showing your support through an incredible first 7-months of Grand Re-Opening!"

CFG Bank Arena was once named Royal Farms Arena, before undergoing a $250 million privately funded renovation in 2022.