Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott details $4.1 billion proposed Fiscal Year budget

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott revealed details on his proposed $4.1 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

The mayor said the budget is balanced with no cuts. He also said more money will be going to schools, along with the Department of Recreation and Parks, along with building public safety.

A continued growth in property values continues to help bring in money to the city.

Mayor Scott said it's too early to determine if the Key Bridge collapse will impact the budget.

"As we move towards this year's budget season, it is critically important to balance our priorities and the fiscal constraints facing our city, while ensuring city services see absolutely no interruption," Scott said. "The unthinkably tragic events of last week have made those priorities all the more important. Our city is bracing to endure a long road to recovery from the Key Bridge collapse – but Baltimoreans can be assured that my administration will do everything in our power to ensure that our city remains strong in every way, including fiscally. This preliminary budget reflects our priorities – investments in education, recreation & parks, comprehensive violence prevention efforts, reducing vacant properties, and the restoration of city services, like weekly recycling. It balances the FY25 budget without any service reductions or layoffs, and it ensures that our city will be in a sound fiscal position as we navigate the challenges ahead."

