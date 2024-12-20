Housing Authority of Baltimore City sees 12% increase in served low-income households in 2024

BALTIMORE -- The Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) released an end-of-the-year report Friday stating that it served an additional 2000 low-income households in 2024, a 12% increase since 2020.

According to the HABC, the number of households served has increased almost every year since 2020 while the total number of housing vouchers also increased by more than 75% during that time.

In 2024, 1,546 new admissions were completed compared to 872 in 2020.

"We transformed what was an inefficient system years ago and turned it into a streamlined process that has allowed us to serve more households every year," said Abrahams. "The results have exceeded our expectations, and we are playing a critical role to tackle the housing shortage in Baltimore."

The release states that over the past few years, the agency has been taking steps to increase the number of families provided with housing vouchers while improving the quality of those households.

Most recently in 2023, HABC received $24 million in state and federal grant funding to open more doors for Baltimore City residents. The majority of those funds were used to finance the Perkins Somerset Oldtown (PSO) project, a 1,345-unit affordable housing development.

The government agency also reported that it helped 16 first-time homebuyers find resources that helped them get over $580,000 in closing cost assistance in 2024. According to the release, since 2018, 67 first-time homebuyers have received nearly $2 million in closing cost assistance through HABC.

The HABC provides affordable housing and related services and programs to over 23,000 households in Baltimore.

Click here to learn more about HABC's program, initiatives, and accomplishments.