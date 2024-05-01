Baltimore City Fire Department allocated $10 million from American Rescue Plan Act

The Baltimore City Fire Department will receive $10 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) , Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced.

As part of this investment, $4.1 million will be used for BCFD facility improvements, including bathroom renovations and boiler and generator replacements.

In addition, $1.2 million will be used for roof repairs at multiple sites.

The Baltimore City Fire Department also plans to allocate $4.7 million in ARPA funding toward strategic acquisitions of life-saving equipment, reinforcing safety standards for our firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and the broader Baltimore community.

"Our Fire Department performs life-saving work for the residents and visitors in Baltimore every single day. Our $10 million investment will support frontline staff, greatly improve working conditions, and help them carry out this work on behalf of our city," Scott said. "Today's announcement, along with the $15 million increase for the Fire Department included in our FY '25 budget proposal, showcases our commitment to supporting this critically important agency."

The pandemic has highlighted the vital importance of first responders and the strain on essential firefighting and emergency services equipment as BCFD members provided emergency medical services, fire suppression, and rescue operations, according to a statement by the mayor's office.

"This significant investment of $10 Million in ARPA funding will greatly enhance the capabilities of the Baltimore City Fire Department, allowing us to acquire critical, state-of-the-art life-saving equipment and improve safety measures for our emergency services personnel and the community we serve. These strategic allocations will strengthen our operations, ensuring that we can continue to provide the highest level of service and protection to the residents and visitors of Baltimore," said Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace.